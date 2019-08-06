Speech to Text for One Wabash Valley School is beefing up its security measure to keep kids and staff safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the driver's condition. its back to school time across the wabash valley.. and as schools welcome in the students... the welcome in some new safety features as well. "i think it'll ease the tension for students definitiely" since the school shooting at sandy hook many schools across the country have upgraded their security measures. northeast school corporation in sullivan county has done just that this year. news 10' sarah lehman got an inside look at what the school is doing. she spoke with teachers and staff today. she joins us now live in the newsroom with how they are taking every measure to keep your kids safe. rondrell... whether it's changing the doors in every classroom so they automatically lock... or getting more officers to patrol your schoool... school corporations across the wabash valley have realized they have to be prepared for the worst! "you know you wanna think that you're in a nice school and that it can't happen here but it can always happen everywhere." school shootings continue to happen all across the country. now, schools are taking extra steps to make sure their students and staff are as safe as possible. "the northeast school corporation this past year we were focused on safety! safety that includes repaving sidewalks to fixing roofs. but more importantly it inludes advanced security measures. the school has added a buzzer on the outside for anyone who wants to get in. they also have a key swipe at every entrance and only teachers and staff have access. each classroom has a new door that now automatically locks. they have made it much harder for someone who wants in the building to hurt people to get that access. "kids have a hard enough time in school these days with the normal issues that we all had going to school and if they're afraid for their own safety it makes it that much more difficult" it's something 5th and 6th grade teacher ashely rogers says not only puts her mind at ease... but she knows it will help the kids too. "yeah, always when we do drills students are a little on edge cause they think oh this could really happen to us and so now knowing that we have a better system they're going to feel a lot more at ease." dr baker told me these security measures are not just at northeast north elementary school but all the schools in the corporation. of course he says he hopes none of these measures need to be used. but he wants families to know when they come to school everyday they are making sure they stay safe! reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.