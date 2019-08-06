Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vincennes Lincoln football

Alices coming off 8-3 campaign

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 9:27 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

few the last two years in few the last few the last two years in the wabash valley have posted more football wins that vincennes lincoln.... the alices have racked up 17 victories... vincennes was practicing this morning getting ready for the upcoming season... you might think this could be a down here for the alices.... they've loss some of the area's best talent, but you better not count them out... they have a solid core back that includes 15 starters who are not just looking for wins, but hardware this season! the indiana state football held their fifth fall camp practice today, this one was different than the others... for the first time the sycamores were allowed to be in full pads.... one guy that has been a standout at practice has been qb ryan boyle.... this should come as no surprise, no one was playing better during the sycamores five-game winning streak to end last year than boyle... it took the iowa transfer awhile to get adjusted to isu, but head coach curt mallory says he really likes where his qb is
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jason Swarens

Image

Post 346

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin in Vincennes

Image

Food Waste

Image

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosts Women's Equality Day event

Image

Vigo County leaders hope to close on new jail property soon

Image

Judge sentences man transporting $5 million in drugs through Vigo County to probation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal