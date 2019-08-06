Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln football

few the last two years in few the last few the last two years in the wabash valley have posted more football wins that vincennes lincoln.... the alices have racked up 17 victories... vincennes was practicing this morning getting ready for the upcoming season... you might think this could be a down here for the alices.... they've loss some of the area's best talent, but you better not count them out... they have a solid core back that includes 15 starters who are not just looking for wins, but hardware this season! the indiana state football held their fifth fall camp practice today, this one was different than the others... for the first time the sycamores were allowed to be in full pads.... one guy that has been a standout at practice has been qb ryan boyle.... this should come as no surprise, no one was playing better during the sycamores five-game winning streak to end last year than boyle... it took the iowa transfer awhile to get adjusted to isu, but head coach curt mallory says he really likes where his qb is