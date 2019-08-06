Clear

Food Waste

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

county school the vigo the vigo county school corporation is working to ensure less food goes to waste. news 10's tilly marlatt went to fayette grove elementary school one school is participating in a special initiative. pk} michelle jahn is a second-grade teacher at farrington grove elementary. five years ago she noticed a problem in the school cafeteria. "we were watching 50, 60 bananas get thrown away. the same with milk. extra fruit all that was going in the trash. then you had kids sitting beside them who would like to eat that but it was kind of our policy that we didn't share food." she approached school administration about finding another option besides the trash can. "we have what we call a seconds table. every school in the corporation has a seconds table and its any item that a student may not want to eat can put it on that table and it can be available to any student in the dining room." food that remains at the seconds table at the end of the lunch hour goes back in coolers. then...it goes out into the community. volunteers pick up the food twice a week to re-distribute across the wabash valley. "we worked with the state. we worked with the health department. i sat down with them and they thought it was a great idea. they thought as long as we kept everything as safe as we possibly could that they were very supportive of it. it's really been a community project and worked out very well." last year, nearly 115,000 items were recovered from 10 schools. the school corporation hopes to expand the project even more...but it all depends on volunteers. "we have leftovers at home so since we do have such a great number of food items, we should give it away if it's not going to be eaten instead of throwing it in the trash." you can find more information about how to get involved on our website. w-t-h-i tv dot com. for news 10, i'm tilly marlatt. hey kevin! what's the hey kevin! marlatt. hey kevin! what's the weather going to be?
