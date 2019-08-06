Speech to Text for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana hosts Women's Equality Day event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of selling it. girl scouts of central indiana celebrated women's right to vote today. more than 150 community men and women met at sycamore winery today in observance of women's equality day, which is august 26. this is the organization's "13th" year hosting the event. mayor duke bennett offered remarks. rachel leslie is the c-e-o of r-j-l solutions. she gave the keynote speech. her message focused on the importance of kindness. c-e-o of girl scouts... danielle shockey shared during the event that the first girl scout troop in terre haute was in 1918. "girl scouts is part of our dna from the very beginning and was founded on the ideals that women can make a difference and women can take action, and that is such in elignment with what women's equality day represents and celebrates." women's equality day