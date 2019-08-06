Clear

Judge sentences man transporting $5 million in drugs through Vigo County to probation

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:18 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in this evening's crime alert... a judge has sentenced a man accused of transporting 5-million dollars worth of drugs through the area. ravnider singh kaler entered a plea agremenet. according to online court records, he pleaded guilty to "dealing in cocaine" and "dealing in methamphetamine." the judge suspended the ten year prison sentence for each charge. instead, caller will serve 9 years and 353 days informal probation. police arrested him in october of last year along interstate 70 in vigo county. they said the semi-trailer caller was driving contained 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of meth.
