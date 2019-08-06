Clear

New tool will help Vigo County teachers help kids having issues at home

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mentioned at as we as we mentioned at 5... another resource in the school system to make sure kids are getting the help they need is in the works. the vigo county school corporation is partnering with the terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's office to launch "handle with care." it's a program that allows officers to notify the schools if a student has been involved in a traumatic incident at home. it doesn't give staff specific details of what happened.. but it allows an extra set of eyes to be watching over the kids. "all we want to do is have somebody knowledgable in that school to be aware of what took place the night before. kids are just looking sometimes for that support, so now we're just trying to get more organized and coordinated in a way we're providing these services to our students". the program should be ready to roll
