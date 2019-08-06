Speech to Text for New SPO training

today marked the first day back to school for students in vigo county. as students went back...so did school protection officers. these are the people who are always prepared to do what it takes to keep your children safe. recently. . .new officer training went into place. . and officers are seeing the benefits. "it's just amazing that we. . . vigo county school system has a police officer in each school." news 10's dominic miranda tells us more about the officers' emphasis on creating relationships with students. rondrell. . . students in vigo county flooded in today eager to begin this new school year. school protection officers greeted them at the doors. they know the importance of keeping your children safe. travis chessire is vigo county school's coordinator of safety and security. he's implemented brand new policies and training for school protection officers. . . or s.p.o's . . .in vigo county. his emphasis is on officers making true connections with students. "we're trying to forge these bonds so that they know they can come to these police officers for matters more than just safety and security." he has 5 years experience being a vigo county school liason. during those years. . ..he learned that students are s.p.o.'s most valuable resource. "these students often times know more than we do. so if there's an issue. . . those students that you forge bonds with will pass that information along." honey creek middle school's protection officer tim finnerty recognizes the importance of his job. he knows how students comfort with him is key. "these kids are young and they get to see a police officer in a different light. the police officers are more approachable." chesshir says this is extremely important. especially with concerns of mass shootings in schools recently. he says his team has the training to know what to look for. "they're going to recognize a student that has different behavior than normal and they can address it at that time. doing that can prevent some issues." /// "all of our s.p.o's. . . they've got drive and passion for ensuring the safety for the youth in our community." emphasizing these personal emphasizing community." youth in our community." emphasizing these personal relationships is huge for chesshir and all vigo county schools' protection officers. reminding students that they can't help if they don't know what's going on. reporting live from vigo county school corporation. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10 as we mentioned at 5... another 5... mentioned at as we as we mentioned at 5... another resource in the school system to make sure kids are getting the help they need is in the works. the vigo county school corporation is partnering with the terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's office to launch "handle with care." it's a program that allows officers to notify the schools if a student has been involved in a traumatic incident at home. it doesn't give staff specific details of what happened.. but it allows an extra set of eyes to be watching over the kids. "all we want to do is have somebody knowledgable in that school to be aware of what took place the night before. kids are just looking sometimes for that support, so now we're just trying to get more organized and coordinated in a way we're providing these services to our students". the program should be ready to roll out