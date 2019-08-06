Speech to Text for Demo Derby check presentation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sold". a few agencies.. benefit "big time".. from a good ole' fashioned mud-slinging "derby competition". you may recall that the recent "the valley clash".. "guns versus hoses demolitian derby" brought in some charity dollars "during the vigo county fair". "4"-thousand-dollars to be exact. and while the last standing derby car "was in the blue column".. it's "the not-for-profits" walking away "as the real winners!" /////// /////// "most people see the police and fire at their worst time, so this is something to get them and get them to see that other side of them that they're just like you and i and they go to work everyday and they come home everyday." /////// "happiness bag" was presented with a "2"-thousand-dollar check. while "casy" and "covered with love" each received "1"-thousand-dollars a piece. "absolute towing" and "lamberts towing" sponsored the event. and plans are already in the works "for next year's competition". "organizers say".. it will be "bigger"