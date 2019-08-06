Speech to Text for '...it's not just a random thing.' All county offices up and running after a ransomware attack

that was also recently attacked. meanwhile.. "other" vigo county government offices are mostly returning to normal "after an attack". "ransom-ware" slowed down work in many offices. "the vigo county commissioners" gave us an update today. "commissioners say".. all offices "are functional".. but there's still work happening. "tech-workers" are still looking through "some individual computers". "the president of the commissioners says".. "the i-t department" has worked hard to get things "back on track". ////// /////// "i think it's awesome the job they've done. they were determined not to pay that ransom. i think they wanted to prove to themselves and to us that what they've done has been correct." /////// late last week.. "the i-t department said".. it sent "data"