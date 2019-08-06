Clear

Dispatch issues at Vigo County 911

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

accident" remains "under investigation". "another county office" is battling an attack "on its computers". this time.. "it's the vigo county sheriff's office". over the weekend.. "a mal-ware virus" infected "its computer system". and "that virus" has directly impacted "the vigo county 9-1-1 dispatch center". news 10's "jada huddlestun" is "live" "at the vigo county jail". she joins us now.. to break down "what happened". "jada"... //////// on sunday.. a malware virus attacked the 9-1-1 dispatch computers. it impacted the c-a-d system where they log the phone calls they receive. for a brief time.. the phones were out completely. i-t was notified of the issues immediately. dispatchers say all the phone calls they could "not" ge to.. were answered through i-s-u and parke county.. who serve as back-ups. officials say this has not impacted dispatch calls for terre haute city police. although this has not taken a direct hit on public safety.. it has caused some headaches for dispatchers. vigo county 9-1-1 director vickie oster says they've had to resort back to old measures to get the job done. //// ////// "we still don't have a c-a-d system, but this is not something new to us. this has happened before. it's a little more difficult, but we just have forms that we fill out. we write the calls down. we have forms we fill out, and then we just go back to dispatching like we always have." ///// i-t is still working to fix the issue. as of air time.. they have not given a timeline as to when the system should be back up and running. coming up on news 10 at six.. i'll have more on what you can expect if you should need to make a 9-1-1 call. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. ////////
