cause of death "is ongoing". "a single vehicle crash".. claims the life "of a young martin county, indiana man". just before "9"-o'clock "last night".. "the martin county sheriff's office" received "several emergency calls" concerning a crash just east of "shoals". "authorities say".. "22"-year-old "grady key" was driving west-bound on u-s highway-"50". and "for an unknown reason".. he veered-off the roadway and hit a road sign. "the vehicle" eventually ended-up in a ditch.. and then caught fire. "key" was killed in the crash. "the