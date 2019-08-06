Clear
Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:27 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 4:01 PM
this afternoon we'll have times of sun, but also rain is moving in. a few of us could see isolated thunderstorms. day time highs today at 85. then tonight a few showers will linger into the night. overnight lows down to 63. tomorrow a sprinkle or two in the early morning, but becoming mostly sunny. highs tomorrow warm, but below average at 84.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

