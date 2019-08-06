Speech to Text for Back-to-school crosswalk safety

pass out more tickets. with school back in session this morning... kids are taking the bus or walking to class. after a long summer, people forget to be cautious near crosswalks. it's something drivers should be aware of heading into the school year. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning outside of "fuqua elementary school." she explains how "you" can keep walkers safe this school year. in this area alone..drivers are seen speeding past the crosswalk. as school starts up...this is something "you" should be aware of.. so that no one gets hurt walking to class. whether you walk...bike...or drive.. you should know what to do when approaching a crosswalk. as a driver you should be prepared to stop.. stay alert.. and reduce speed. these are just a few "tips" that could save a child's life! sgt. matt ames...with the indiana state police says parents shouldn't have to worry about sending their child off to school. "they're wanting them to go to school so that they can be a better citizen when they get older and possibly be a great leader here for our community that's what they want their students to do and not have to worry about tradgic accidents like that occuring." so as a driver slow down.. and as a pedestrian look both ways before crossing. these are all things that could help save a life. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10. vigo county