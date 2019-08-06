All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's back to school day here in vigo county. just in time the indiana governor's office announced grant funding. that's for increased traffic enforcement at school bus stops. the vigo county sheriff's office will get $9,000. this comes from the indiana criminal justice institute. it will help fund overtime for officers. that's to monitor school bus stops for two months. the goal is to make sure students stay safe getting on and off the bus.

As we mentioned kids are heading back to school this morning in vigo county. they'll be taking the bus or walking to class. and while it's a busy time of year it's important to keep in mind crosswalk safety as these children return to the classroom. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning outside of fuqua elementary school. she has more on how you can make sure these kids make it to school safely. something as simple as a crosswalk sign being covered by tree branches can be what causes injuries to pedestrians. it's important that as we head into the school year we watch out for student safety. whether you walk, bike, or drive, you should know what to do when approaching a crosswalk. while it's important that drivers understand what to do when approaching a crosswalk, pedestrians should also know what to do. here are a few things to keep in mind. always cross at marked crosswalks. do not cross just because a driver tells you to. wait until a safety guard gives you the "ok". and always look left and right before proceeding. sgt. matt ames with the indiana state police says parents shouldn't have to worry about losing their child when sending them to school. so slow down when you see the crosswalk on the road. it's the children of our community who are at stake. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

a new project within the vigo county school corporation will help teachers and students deal with trauma. "project aware" is a $2.8 million grant from the department of education. it focuses on training staff on issues like youth mental health first aid, suicide awareness and trauma informed care. vigo county was just one of three school corporations in the state to receive the grant.

president trump heads to el paso and dayton tomorrow. that's in the wake of this past weekend's mass shootings. Meanwhile grieving families are planning funerals for the victims. at least 31 people died in the two shootings. Yesterday president trump condemned hate-fueled violence and stressed combatting mental illness. coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning david begnaud is in el paso, texas, and dean reynolds is in dayton, ohio. they both have continuing coverage as stories of survival emerge while two communities begin to heal.

it turns out a leftover firework is what shut down part of downtown terre haute yesterday morning. that's according to the indiana state police bomb squad. someone called in what appeared to be a grenade found near 6th and wabash. terre haute police blocked off the area as a precaution.

one person is dead after a crash in daviess county, indiana. it happened yesterday morning. that's near county road 600 east and county road 900 north. it's near "wagler mini barn products." the sheriff's office says susan hert of odon was going south on county road 600 east. that's when, for some reason, she started swerving. she ran off the road and hit an embankment before flipping the car roof. hert died at the scene.

indiana state police plan a sobriety checkpoint on friday in vigo county. state police say summer activity leads to an increase in drunk driving. the message to you - drive sober or get pulled over.

the vigo county sheriff's office is dealing with a malware attack this morning. it happened over the weekend. sheriff john plasse says this attack will "not" affect office services. officials are working to fix the problem. this comes on the heels of another malware attack in july. this one affected other vigo county government offices. right now authorities have not said if the two attacks are connected.

almost 900 current and former students and staff at casey-westfield schools may have had their personal information stolen. the breached data included names and possibly e-mail addresses and birthdates. the district says it has notified current students and staff who were affected. if you were a student or staff member from 2008 to 2016 you could be affected. you can learn more about free protection being offered by calling the number on your screen.

the knox county sheriff's office is one step closer to taking over patrols. that's in bicknell indiana. this comes after the city council approved an interlocal agreement. it says deputies will help patrol the city. bicknell is currently working with only two police officers. one of them is leaving this week putting them down to one. the interlocal agreement must still approved on the county level.

happening tonight - robinson, illinois will host national night out. it'll be at the robinson city park. organizers say it's the perfect opportunity for the community to mingle with emergency personnel. free food and demonstrations begin at 6:00. free swimming at the city pool runs from 7:00 to 9:00. Again robinson's national night out begins at 6:00 central time.

today we'll start the day off with sunshine, but by the afternoon things will change. expect scattered showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms. day time highs today at 85. then tonight, a few showers could linger into the night, but more calm. lows tonight at 63. tomorrow we'll start the day with a sprinkle or two, but then we'll be sunny. highs tomorrow at 84