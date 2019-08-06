Clear

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Our best chance to see rain today is going to come after the noontime hour. Scattered showers and an isolated storm are possible with this system.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 8:03 AM
Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Tuesday night: Chance of lingering showers and thundershowers. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Early AM showers, then becoming sunny. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

Our best chance to see rain today is going to come after the noontime hour. Scattered showers and an isolated storm are possible with this system. Highs today in the mid-80's. Tonight a few showers could linger through the night, and again, the chance for a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Lows in the low 60's. Tomorrow we'll start with some spotty showers, but we'll quickly bring the sun back in. Highs on Wednesday in the mid-80's.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
