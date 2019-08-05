Speech to Text for Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

the the bicknell,indiana police department and knox county sheriffs department have come to an agreement. this comes after bicknell p-d is down to just a few officers. good evening and thanks for joining us. you'll recall.. last week former bicknell officer kevin carroll pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. he was dismissed from the department. as of last week... police chief terry stremming is on adminstrative leave. he's facing battery charges. there was a meeting tonight to discuss the future of the department.. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting. she explains what will happen next. the bicknell city council meeting was not only standing room only some people had to sit out in the hallway while the meeting was going on. the council was voting on a big change for the city of bicknell indiana. bicknell mayor thomas estabrook presented an interlocal agreement for the city's police department and the knox county sheriff's department. bicknell p-d currently has only 2 officers on payroll. after this week they will go down to one officer. mayor say} "we will retain one officer here who will cover mostly day shift operations there will be oppurtunitys for him to move around to cover various needs of the community because that's why we want to retain a local officer to address specificallyh local issues." he says this agreement with the county will save the city upwards of 150,000 dollars. but those who live in the city say they're more worried about their own safety. wayne b ement bicknell resident say} "they've been calling for county since this has all happened it's been it's been 30 45 minutes some of em haven't even showed up. even though the city council passed this tonightthe county still has to approve the agreement. the crowd at the council meeting tonight was not happy with the dedcision. but estabrook says as more conversations are had he thinks a lot of the fears will be eased. reporting in bicknell indiana i'm sarah lehman news 10