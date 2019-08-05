Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

time now for ricks rallies.... champion city isn't in the wabash valley coverage area but when you make a play like that you earn yourself a spot on ricks rallies....that's a ridiculous diving catch by jacob freeland to rob the rex of a base hit.... cade moore with some fancy glove work at short for wayne newton post 346.....he does a great job of turning the six-three double play...look at this again, nice scoop by the terre haute north patriot, nice spin move to help with the dp.... wayne newton post 346 second baseman dillon kinnett absolutely robs the hitter here.....that's a single unless dillon kinnett is roaming around...tremendous hustle by the former terre haute south brave and what a sliding stop to get the out... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part
