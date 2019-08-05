Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 71. south southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 86. west southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. tuesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thanks weather...