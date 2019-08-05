Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

West Vigo football

Vikings looking for experience to pay off

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for West Vigo football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after three straight winning seasons, west vigo had a tough season last year going three and seven... injuries did play a big part of that, but the vikings never made any excuses.....west vigo has nine starters back on offense and eight on defense.....along with 30 juniors and seniors who are really talented and bring some big play making potential to the vikings.... after their down year in 2018 head coach jeff cobb believes his upperclassmen are hungry to make
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Image

Hey Kevin 8-5

Image

10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum event

Image

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

Image

Trauma Counseling

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal