Speech to Text for THN Football

terre haute north is happy to put their 2018 season behind them, their 2-8 campaign was the programs worse since 2011.... they loss a couple key seniors like tristan elder and jack sherman but the cupboard isn't empty..... they have one of the best playermakers in the area in jace russell and matt gauer is ready to take over at qb..... last year head coach chris barrett had to play some guys before they were ready, but he believes that experience could now pay off with a lot of them returning back....