Speech to Text for THS Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley all over the were popping football pads were popping all over the wabash valley today as the indiana high school football season began, as teams hit the field for their first official practice of the season... at terre haute south...the braves are coming off back to back sectional finals appearance.... this program has loss numerous close games the last few years, they'll be trying to finish games better this year... it'll help having experience back...the braves return 15 starters from both sides of the ball.... they say you and win and lose a lot of games up front and south likes their chances this season with five senior offensive lineman....