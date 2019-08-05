Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in these areas. making news in the bureau tonight.. vincennes university has unveiled a new ag center. there was a ribbon cutting for the new center today. lieutenant governor suzanne crouch was there. the new center is a collaboration among several agriculture programs. school leaders say it will help meet the evolving agriculture industry. students will have acces to cutting edge labs.. purdue's food safety hub... a greenhouse.. and
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Image

Hey Kevin 8-5

Image

10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum event

Image

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

Image

Trauma Counseling

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal