Speech to Text for Hey Kevin 8-5

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sister big brother big brother big sister needs your help. the organization has started a campaign called "60 bigs in six months". called "60 bigs in six months". the goal is to find mentors for children on their waiting list. chief photojournalist mike latta caught up with one of those kids who's waiting for her big sister match. pk} meet ten year old angel. nat break//// basketball bounce. she is a typical 10 year old girl, she likes music, gymnastics and sports. "i like all the sports but basketball's my most favorite." "who's your favorite? michael jordan. and why is that? it's because he's the goodest one and he's the one that like everybody likes and i like him too." angel's hoping to find a big sister that can help her with her basketball skills, but more importantly she is looking for someone to spend some time with her. you see angel had a match for two years, but that came to an end. "knowing each month she would spend at least 4 hours with her mentor then that had to come to and end, so shes just waiting to have that chance again." to make life even tougher, angels sister just recently got matched with a mentor. when my sister got one i got really mad, why did you get mad? because i really wanted one. but for now, nat break//// basketball dribbling she practices her skills with a basketball, hoping that she will get that call telling her she has a big sister. in terre haute, mike latta news 10. if you think you would be a good match for angel, or you would like to be a mentor to a child go to our website and click on the link to this story. this story. the link to and click on our website a child go to be a mentor to a child go to our website and click on the link to this story.