Speech to Text for Terre Haute Children's Museum event

tv dot com the terre haute children's museum is celebrating the start of a new school year over dinner at mcdonald's. the event is this wednesday at the mcdonald's at towne south plaza. the newly renovated mcdonald's offers a play area for kids. if that's not enough entertainment, the children's museum is offering a hands-on craft. all proceeds between "5" to "8" p-m will support the museum "we're very excited about the mcevent. it's a great way for families to come, reconnect after a busy day, have a fun dinner, have some hands-on activities with the children's museum." you can find more information about the event on our website. w-t-h-i tv