Clear

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the chance to take part

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over. scouting is a family affair for the spencer family. therefore, it only made sense to rachael spencer to allow her "daughters" to participate with the boys. in 20-17, boy scouts of america made the decision to allow girls to enroll in cub scouts and gain the "eagle scout" ranking. 67 girls are now enrolled in boy scouts in the wabash valley district. rachael spencer was the first parent to enroll her daughter, grace, in boy scouts in the wabash valley. the spencer family has 5 boys and 3 girls. spencer says the girls were often accompanying the boys without officially being involved. now, the girls can call themselves a boy scout. "my oldest did do girl scouts one year. but really having been in the boy scout program or the scouting program she was really excited when they let girls in to join the boys so again we can all go together." the spencer family has been involved in scouting for nearly 15 years. if you're considering enrolling your child in boy scouts, two upcoming registration events will take place at the end of the month. you can find more information on our website w-t-h-i
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-5

Image

10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum event

Image

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

Image

Trauma Counseling

Image

Terre Haute woman goes back to school to become a teacher

Image

Doing more for school bus safety

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office hit with a malware virus

Image

Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal