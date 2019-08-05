Speech to Text for 67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

over. scouting is a family affair for the spencer family. therefore, it only made sense to rachael spencer to allow her "daughters" to participate with the boys. in 20-17, boy scouts of america made the decision to allow girls to enroll in cub scouts and gain the "eagle scout" ranking. 67 girls are now enrolled in boy scouts in the wabash valley district. rachael spencer was the first parent to enroll her daughter, grace, in boy scouts in the wabash valley. the spencer family has 5 boys and 3 girls. spencer says the girls were often accompanying the boys without officially being involved. now, the girls can call themselves a boy scout. "my oldest did do girl scouts one year. but really having been in the boy scout program or the scouting program she was really excited when they let girls in to join the boys so again we can all go together." the spencer family has been involved in scouting for nearly 15 years. if you're considering enrolling your child in boy scouts, two upcoming registration events will take place at the end of the month. you can find more information on our website w-t-h-i