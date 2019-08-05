Speech to Text for Trauma Counseling

staff in the staff in the vigo county school corporation is working to better serve your children. it's all part of the two point eight million dollar "project aware" grant. it's a way to train teachers to help their students when it comes to mental health. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at the vigo county school corporation. she joins us with more on how the grant is impacting students. it's a five year grant that will introduce programs like individual and group counseling in all schools in the corporation. it will also focus on training staff on issues like youth mental health first aid.. suicide awarness.. and trauma enformed care. it's a way for students to talk to someone about what's going on in their lives outside of the classroom. the program will also help teachers to recognize and help students work through some of these traumatic events. i spoke with rick stevens today. he's the assistant director of student services for the school coroporation. stevens says some of these kids are going through a lot.. and it's important to be there for them. "we should be asking tapping the kid on the shoulder saying what's going on? are you doing alright? asking that question, how was your night? is there anything i can do? sometimes it's amazing the information you'll find out, and what students may have as far as needs that we need to address." stevens says so far.. nearly 250 staff so far.. nearly stevens says stevens says stevens says so far.. nearly 250 staff members have been trained in theses areas. reporting live in downtown terre haute. jada huddlestun. news