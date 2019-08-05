Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman goes back to school to become a teacher

is to keep everyone safe. teacher shortages continue to plague vigo county. the school corporation has been stressing the need for more teachers. one terre haute woman followed her calling and went back to school to become a teacher. news 10's dominic miranda caught up with her and school officals today. he joins us now with more on her fascinating story. . . and how vigo county needs more people like her. school starts tomorrow. . . and that usually means some jitters for kids around vigo county. teachers feel these jitters too. . especially new ones. earlier today. . . i caught up with a new teacher in vigo county to hear her unique story. pk} tiffany woodward is beginning her first year as a kindegarten teacher at lost creek elementary school. but she took no ordinary path. she began her journey at age 27. "my husband. . . he encouraged me to go back to school and follow my dreams. . . and that was becoming a teacher." it began with two years at ivy tech achieving her associate's degree in education. she then transferred to indiana state to finish her bachelor's degree. . . but that wasn't the only thing woodward was juggling. during her junior year at i-s-u. . . her and her husband got married. not long after that . . they were expecting their first child. . . a baby girl born right in the middle of her student teaching experience. "he again supported me. he took her to work with him every day at the winery. . . and i was able to complete student teaching on time. i graduated and was offered a job here at lost creek." bill riley is vigo county's direct of communication. he says success stories like these, are what they're looking for. "we're trying to make that really easy for teachers because as you know indiana has a teacher shortage and vigo county school corporation is really no different." it's the reason woodward chose the path that she has. she knows how important a teacher's influence can be. "i had an amazing student teacher when i was in seventh grade." /// "and she just kind of inspired me to take my dreams to the next step." she hopes to do the same for "her students." "kindegarten is great it's where they start. i'm their first experience really in school. it's just a special time in their lives. it's new for them it's new for their parents and every year it's new for me." woodworth told me she's extremely excited for the upcoming school year. . . but has a belly full of butterflies. for more information on how to join tiffany and become a vigo county school teacher. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. back to you. staff in the vigo county