Doing more for school bus safety

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in 20-18....indiana drivers set an alarming record. around 3-thousand people ignored stop signs on school buses in a single day. that's according to indiana state police. situations like this are putting your kids at risk every day. in october of last year...a car hit a nine year old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers in rochester, indiana. all three of those kids died. the bus's stop sign was out. then in december of last year... a driver hit a bus that was stopped at a railroad crossing. one student died in that crash. situations like these have states across the country scrambling to enact more school safety laws. including right here in indiana. indiana governor eric announced a new grant aimed at ensuring students stay safe while getting on and off the school bus. the vigo county sheriff's office is one of 39 grant recipients across the state. the sheriff's office will receive roughly nine thousand dollars to fund overtime for officers to monitor school bus stops. some school buses are equipped with cameras to capture drivers who violate the stop sign. vigo county sheriff john plasse hopes the added presence of a marked car will remind driver's to pay attention. "that's our ultimate goal...for everyone to obey the stop arms, everyone to obey the rules around the school buses, and if we do interact with someone who doesn't and we have to take enforcement, we will." sheriff plasse says the purpose is not to give out more tickets. the goal
