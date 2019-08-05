Speech to Text for Vigo County Sheriff's Office hit with a malware virus

future. news 10 is following a developing story out of vigo county tonight. that's where the sheriff's office is dealing with a malware attack. news 10 is still working to learn more about this attack. however, we do know the sheriff's office says the attack happened over the weekend. vigo county sheriff john plasse stresses this attack will "not" affect the services his office provides. officials are currently officials are provides. his office provides. officials are currently working to fix the problem. this attack comes on the heels of another malware attack in july. this one affected other vigo county government offices. officials determined ransomware to be the cause of that attack. the f-b-i is investigating the source of that virus. right now authorities have not said if the two attacks are connected.