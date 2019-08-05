Speech to Text for Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is news 10 is following breaking news out of daviess county. that's where one person is dead after a car crash. it happened near county road 600 east and county road 900 north. that's near wagler mini barn products. you're looking at a map of the area right now. the daviess county sheriff's office says 63-year-old susan hert was travelling south on county road 600 east. deputies say for some reason, her car started swerving. it eventually ran off the road and hit an embankment before flipping onto its roof. hert died at the scene. authorities do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash. an autopsy should happen in the near