Speech to Text for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drive sober.. or get pulled over. that's a reminder from police this afternoon. it's a safety alert that they say could save lives. this friday.. the indiana state police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint. the goal is to crack down on impaired drivers. sergeant matt ames with indiana state police says the summer months bring an increase in drunk driving. "we encourage you to go out and be seen. visit with your family and visit with your friends and stuff. just make the right decision at the end of the evening when it's time for you to go home that you can get home safely." you can report a drunk driver anonymously. to do so, call 9-1-1 and give a complete description of the vehicle.. its location and its direction of travel.