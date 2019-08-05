Speech to Text for Alcohol and wheelies may have played a part in Friday night motorcycle crash in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

any citations or arrests. we have new details this afternoon in a double motorcycle crash. it happened just before "7"-o'clock friday night on "south u-s 41" and "allendale road". today.. indiana state police tell us.. "cody powers" was doing "wheelies" on his motorcycle. that's when he lost control and hit a guardrail. "powers" was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. alcohol may've also been a factor