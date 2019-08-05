Clear

Old firework to blame for downtown Terre Haute grenade scare

Old firework to blame for downtown Terre Haute grenade scare

Posted By: Christopher Essex

a terre haute area is safe tonight.. that's after police called in the bomb squad to respond to something that appeared to be a hand grenade. it happened just before "9"-this morning. police responded to the "6"-hundred block of wabash avenue in downtown terre haute. it was in reference to a possible hand grenade. they blocked off the area while police and fire assessed the situation. due to safety concerns.. and department policies.. thpd called in the "indiana state police bomb squad." "that we always act, or we always err on the side of caution and we will do that in everything that we do just to be sure." police say the object was in fact a leftover firework. the have not issued
