'It's helping teachers look at kids in a different lens,' Vigo County School Corporation receives gr

the vigo county school corporation is working to help students deal with trauma. the district has received a grant. it'll go toward helping teachers incorporate social and emotional learning into the classroom. the goal is to improve student's mental health. it's a "5"-year "2"-point "8"-million dollar grant. part of the money will help introduce programs like individual and group counseling in all schools within the corporation. staff will be trained on issues like youth mental health first aid.. suicide awareness.. and trauma informed care. the corporation is working to partner with the hamilton center.. gibault.. and other local organizations to provide the counseling. it's a way for teachers to recognize and help students work through traumatic events that may happen outside of the classroom. "rick stevens", "assistant director of student services", says it's all about developing new tools to help these students in need. "it's just really being a lot more cognitive. a lot more sensitive. so it's not a program that you buy and you just hand to teachers and say do it. it's really a mind set. it's helping teachers look at kids in a different lens. when you see more mental health providers,in our schools, kids become more aware of their situation, and as time goes on that reduces the stigma." the vigo county school corporation was just one of three coprorations in the state to receive the grant.