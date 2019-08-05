Clear

UPDATE: All clear after forgotten firework found on Wabash Ave.

A forgotten firework was removed from Wabash Avenue and ended a two-hour street closure between 6th & 7th streets Monday morning.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:45 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

happening now.. police have a portion of downtown terre haute has just reopened after being closed off earlier this morning. terre haute police were called to the 600 block of wabash avenue. someone reported seeing a hand grenade. police blocked off the area at that point. police say at a distance, the grenade didn't appear to be real. however, out of an abundance of caution, the area was closed until state police
