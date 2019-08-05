Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:13 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

this afternoon, we'll see times of sun and clouds. temperatures will be warm, right about average for this time of year at 88. a few of us could see a pop up showers or two, but still mostly dry. tonight, things will be warm and calm with an overnight low of 68. tomorrow more rain chances, especially after noon. highs tomorrow warm at 84. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
A sunny start before rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

