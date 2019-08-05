Clear

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 9:24 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather was not so nice across the wabash valley back in june. that's when the clark county fairgrounds in marshall, illinois suffered severe weather damage. today was the first day of the fair... and we have new information about the efforts made to get things back to normal in time for fair week. you'll remember... a strong storm swept through... uprooting trees... and causing barns and other buildings to collapse. since the storm rolled through... crews have been hard at work to fix and repair all the damage. the clark county fair president says -- luckily -- the damage has not put a hault on activities for the week. "the damage did not effect any of the activities for fair week. we were able to run a full schedule on what we typically do, and if we thought that there was going to be anything we would have addressed it, and we don't back off of it we power through." we power through." the roof still needs replaced on one of the barns damaged in the storm. work on it is expected to be completed after the fair is over. the clark county fair runs through
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
A sunny start before rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Image

Sunshine, but clouds increasing through the day. High: 88°

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

Remembering Eva Kor: Powerful service for powerful woman

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

VU opening new Ag Center

Image

Edgar County Relay for Life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal