Speech to Text for Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

the weather was not so nice across the wabash valley back in june. that's when the clark county fairgrounds in marshall, illinois suffered severe weather damage. today was the first day of the fair... and we have new information about the efforts made to get things back to normal in time for fair week. you'll remember... a strong storm swept through... uprooting trees... and causing barns and other buildings to collapse. since the storm rolled through... crews have been hard at work to fix and repair all the damage. the clark county fair president says -- luckily -- the damage has not put a hault on activities for the week. "the damage did not effect any of the activities for fair week. we were able to run a full schedule on what we typically do, and if we thought that there was going to be anything we would have addressed it, and we don't back off of it we power through." we power through." the roof still needs replaced on one of the barns damaged in the storm. work on it is expected to be completed after the fair is over. the clark county fair runs through