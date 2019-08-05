All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two deadly mass shootings over the weekend have shaken the country. the first happened at a walmart in el, paso texas on saturday. police are investigating that attack a domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime. police say the 21-year-old shooter posted a racist anti-immigrant manifesto online.

then 13 hours later a 24-year-old opened fire on the streets of dayton, ohio. it happened in the city's popular entertainment district. nine people and the gunman died. the shooting lasted about 30 seconds until police killed the heavily armed gunman. his sister is among the dead. police have not said what the motive may have been. indiana governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of these two mass shootings. flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on thursday. continuing coverage on both of these mass shootings coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. then at 10 this morning eastern time - president trump will have remarks on these shootings. you can see that live right here on wthi tv.

we could learn more today about a double motorcycle crash here in the valley. it happened just before 7:00 friday night at south u.s. 41 and allendale road. that's just south of walmart on the south side. police are not releasing much information at this time. we do know one person was sent to the hospital. police say one of the drivers may have been under the influence.

happening today - a public meeting to discuss the bicknell police department's operations. for the past three months, the knox county sheriff's office has been supporting bicknell police. tonight's meeting will decide if that should continue. it begins at 6:00 at bicknell city hall. the bicknell police department has been short staffed due to two officers being put on paid administrative leave or dismissed. but there are questions as to if the sheriff's office can continue support as the school year approaches.

obesity rates are on the rise across indiana. Thirty-four percent of adults in indiana’s rural population are obese. that's according to the cdc. the numbers are higher in rural areas. that's because of little access to healthier grocery stores and more access to fast food. Meanwhile local businesses are doing their part to lower the numbers. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she has more on the increasing rates and what you can do to lower them. after a long day it's easy to pick up something to eat than to dirty up the kitchen. But that quick consumption can leave long lasting effects on your health. local groups in the area are dedicated to providing healthier options and educating children on how to find those options. for example, baesler's gives "camp navigate" kids a $5.00 certificate. this allows kids to buy something "green." without worrying about the cost. it's important to read nutrition labels, lower your sugar intake and stray away from fast food. it's all part of lowering the obesity rates in Indiana, so try the healthier option. your body will thank you in the long run. for more information on healthy eating visit our website. that's wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

happening today - indiana lieutenant governor suzanne crouch will be the keynote speaker at a ribbon cutting. it's happening at the new agriculture center at vincennes university. school leaders say it will better serve future farmers in an evolving industry. the center will aid in educating students about changing consumer needs, environmental challenges, and new technology. the grand opening and ribbon cutting starts at 4:30 this afternoon.

heading into the first day of the work week, there will be sunshine, but more clouds later into the day. highs today right at average, creeping up to 88. then tonight, overnight lows will drop to 68, and it will be warm and calm. tomorrow showers, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm, especially after noon. highs tomorrow at 84.