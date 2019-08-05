Clear
BREAKING NEWS THPD blocks off 600 block of Wabash Ave due to a lookalike hand grenade Full Story

Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Obesity across the state of Indiana is on the rise. In fact, studies show it has the 12th highest adult obesity rate in the nation. Meanwhile, local groups and businesses are joining forces to lower the statistics.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Sunshine, but clouds increasing through the day. High: 88°

Monday Night: More cloud cover, warm & calm. Low: 68°

Tuesday: Showers, storms in the afternoon. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

The good news is we're looking to start the work week off with sunshine. Day time highs today right at average at 88. Clouds start to roll in through the day today, and into the evening. Overnight tonight, calm and warm, with a low of 68. Then tomorrow showers roll in, and a few thunderstorms could pop up as we ead into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs tomorrow at 84.

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
A sunny start before rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Image

Sunshine, but clouds increasing through the day. High: 88°

Image

Clark County Fair underway after grounds suffer weather damage

Image

Remembering Eva Kor: Powerful service for powerful woman

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

VU opening new Ag Center

Image

Edgar County Relay for Life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal