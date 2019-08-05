Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Sunshine, but clouds increasing through the day. High: 88°

Monday Night: More cloud cover, warm & calm. Low: 68°

Tuesday: Showers, storms in the afternoon. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

The good news is we're looking to start the work week off with sunshine. Day time highs today right at average at 88. Clouds start to roll in through the day today, and into the evening. Overnight tonight, calm and warm, with a low of 68. Then tomorrow showers roll in, and a few thunderstorms could pop up as we ead into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs tomorrow at 84.