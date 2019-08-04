Speech to Text for Remembering Eva Kor: Powerful service for powerful woman

kind of impact kor made on the world. sara} it was an extremely powerful memorial service as person after person stood up to recount their time with eva kor. she was a woman on a mission. it's a mission her son says won't stop now! nat po} as a slideshow of her life played... people from all across the state and country filled indiana state university's tilson music hall to remember the life and legacy of holocaust survivor eva kor. "my hope is that we are able to generate enough enthusiasm and motivation for us to lengthen and extend her legacy and hopefully her words and messages will live forever." sunday marked one month since the world lost the forgiveness advocate... indiana state graduate... and long time terre haute resident. her son alex kor says now that she's passed... he's afraid of one thing. "my worst nightmare would be in 3 years, 10 years, 30 years somebody would either misrepresent my mother or worse yet forget who she is." but those who knew kor say that's impossible. "i just so totally admire the short time that we had with her and got to speak with her and to sit with her and to laugh with her and to cry with her and she's just really made an impact on all of our lives." and she made an impact on everyones life at the memorial sunday. at the end of the ceremony everyone in attendence cracked a glow stick to show the light kor brought into this world and the light they all vow to carry on. nats of glow sticks poppin} eva say} "i want my time on this earth to count for something." sara} the biggest takeaway from the ceremony is for people to continue to spread eva's message and and remember her legacy. if you missed the service in terre haute, there will be a second one in indianapolis on august 18th. back to you. if you were