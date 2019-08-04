Speech to Text for 9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly sunny, warmer. high: 90 we have continuing coverage of the massacre at a texas shopping center... but first we are following breaking news out of ohio where another shooting has happened overnight. ohio police confirm at least nine people have died in a shooting in dayton. it happened just after one this morning in a downtown area called the oregon district. it's known for it's busy nightlife with many bars and restaurants. at least 16-more people have been hurt. police confirm the shooter is also dead. dayton police are asking witnesses to