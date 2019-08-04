Clear

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:14 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for 9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly sunny, warmer. high: 90 we have continuing coverage of the massacre at a texas shopping center... but first we are following breaking news out of ohio where another shooting has happened overnight. ohio police confirm at least nine people have died in a shooting in dayton. it happened just after one this morning in a downtown area called the oregon district. it's known for it's busy nightlife with many bars and restaurants. at least 16-more people have been hurt. police confirm the shooter is also dead. dayton police are asking witnesses to
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and hot to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

9 dead, 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

VU opening new Ag Center

Image

Edgar County Relay for Life

Image

Inmates work to keep highways clean

Image

Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Image

Stuff the Bus Campaign

Image

Heavy lift rescue training

Image

IBLC holds town hall meeting

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death