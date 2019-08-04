Clear

VU opening new Ag Center

VU opening new Ag Center

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 8:21 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

campus. classes start august 26th. a wabash valley university hopes to foster innovation and prepare the next generation of farmers with the opening of a new... high-tech facility. indiana lieutenant governor suzanne crouch will be the keynote speaker at a ribbon cutting tomorrow. it's happening at vincennes university's new agriculture center. school leaders say this new facility will better serve future farmers in an evolving industry. the center will aid in educating students about changing consumer needs... environmental challenges... and new technology. the grand opening and ribbon cutting is
