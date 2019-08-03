Speech to Text for Edgar County Relay for Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

training event. folks in edgar county, illinois laced up their sneakers to raise money and awareness. many gathered for the edgar county relay for life. the event raises money for the american cancer society. those at the race got the chance to honor survivors... and remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. there was also food... and a silent auction. organizers say it's great to see the community support for all of those impacted by cancer. "when we see survivors that come back out and take part in this, and walk through survior lap, that's just a great feeling." the goal is to raise 37-thousand dollars by september 3rd. if you're interested in donating... you can head to the relay