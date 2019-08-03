Speech to Text for Crew for Kids fundraiser benefits Wabash Valley children

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now... you can support wabash valley kids while making your ride shine! crew car wash is hosting the tenth annual "crew for kids" fundraiser. crew will donate 50-percent of all works washes and ultimate washes to big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley. "big brothers -- big sisters" helps hundreds of children throughout the community. the organization pairs kids with adult mentors to help them grow -- not only professionally -- but personally. big sisters in the program say it's events like these that help them do fun things with their littles. "i think it's important to make a difference in the lives of them because they're the future, so i think it's good to have an impact on them. we color. we play with your doggie, and we go to the park and get ice cream." credit and cash donations are welcome at all locations throughout the day. the fundraiser