Speech to Text for Stuff the Bus Campaign

efforts to efforts to get kids ready to get back in the classroom continue across the wabash valley. the salvation army hosted the stuff the bus campaign. today... the bus stopped by walmart in terre haute. all you have to do to help is drop off donated school supplies. those behind the campaign say it's important to make sure kids are ready for their first day back. "there are several people in need of this in the community. they don't have the money to do this for their children, and i don't think that the burden should be placed on the families or the teachers, or you know the students if they can't bare the burden." the burden." to learn more about other stuff the bus campaigns in your community. head to our website...