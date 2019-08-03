Speech to Text for Heavy lift rescue training

local fire local fire departments are taking the extra steps to make sure they're prepared to help you in your time of need. in tonight's safety alert... the marshall fire protection district teamed up with edington's wrecker service... and several other departments... to host a heavy lift rescue training class. it happened this morning. it's a way to further the training these firegithters already have. they learned more about the use of high and low pressure airbags... extrication from an overturned school bus... and hazmat response. first responders say these kind of training events help prepare them for a worst case scenario. "we pray that we never see anything like this, and have to extricate kids out of it, but today we'll have the opportunity to take our time and walk through it. // it's a hug benefit to us to have this opportunity." departments opportunity." departments from robinson... paris... and