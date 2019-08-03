Speech to Text for IBLC holds town hall meeting

solomon was at the forum. he shares more on why one woman says it's important for everyone to connect with elected leaders. " these state representatives say they want everyone to know they work for you. residents say -- it's also important taxpayers know what's going on at the top. that's why many gathered for a town hall to talk about what's happening in the hooiser state. deborah sitarski was one of many who attended the indiana black legislative caucus's town hall series. minority state representatives are traveling the state. they're talking with hoosiers about the work done by the indiana general assembly during the 20-19 session. "these are our tax dollars it's...i think our civic responsibility to find out where those dollars go and if they are in fact going where we want them to go." representatives are talking about many things like education... health... what bills passed... and what did not. some even shared ideas on what they would like to see change at the state level. robin shackleford is one of the state representatives. shackleford told me that's why it's extremely important people across the state understand what's going on. "we're the ones that's creating those laws or changing those laws. so going out ane letting people know whats happening how it effects them we see them right back and say now ok we would like to see this type of legislation " shackleford told me it's important for people to know state representatives work for you. sitarski says coming out to a forum like this is the least you can do. "they represent everybody in that district. it's up to those of us who can to promote that responsibility." if you didn't make it out on saturday... state representatives encourage you to reach out to them. each meeting and hearing is online. there's a link to that on our website. back to you. "