Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and nice. HIGH: 87

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 9:35 AM
Posted By: Brady Harp

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

