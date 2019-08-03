Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Friday

county county leaders are pushing forward with the county jail. just last night, city council members held a meeting to vote on rezoning the property. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning...from where the new jail could be located. she has more on what was discussed at the meeting. i'm here at stu's golf course...the new location for the county jail. the property will be rezoned.. that vote was approved 6-3. but..i can tell you this...not everyone is happy with the decision. last night's meeting lasted about 5-hours. community members filled the room... as they shared their concerns for the rezoning. many say they're worried about transportation costs, sewage treatment smells...and staffing. overall...every citizen who spoke at the podium was against the rezoning. besides one...and the attorneys. the next steps of this process are to purchase the property... and get approval for bonds. despite community concerns...this is just one step forward to build the jail. now there is still a lot to do with this process.. and county leaders say they don't have an idea when all of this will be complete. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10. we're working to learn more about an fbi investigation in knox county. we can tell you that - vincennes police chief dusty luking is on paid administrative leave this morning.. the action comes after the fbi served a warrant at the police station on wednesday. the mayor's office says luking will remain on leave until the investigation concludes. assisstant chief terry johnson will be handling daily operations of the department. meanwhile - bicknell police officer kevin carroll has been dismissed. a court accepted a plea agreement for carroll this week for a charge of "criminal recklessness." indiana state police said carroll compromised undercover drug investigations by sharing information. carroll has the option to appeal his dismissal. a meeting is planned for monday night to discuss the bicknell police department. it will discuss an interlocal agreement with the knox county sheriff's office. that meeting is set for "6"-o'clock at city hall. "bicknell" police have been receiving help from the county for the last "3"-months. new this morning - the 22-year-old granddaughter of robert f. kennedy has died at the family compound in hyannis port, massachusetts/ the kennedy family released a statement late thursday confirming the death of saoirse kennedy. the cause of death has not been released. hill was the daughter of robert and ethel kennedy's fifth child, courtney, and paul michael hill. off road vehicles are now allowed on vigo county roads. riders must have a valid license.. insurance.. and be at least "18"-years-old. the vehicle must have working headlights and tail-lights and be registered with the state. and as with any vehicle.. operators must abide by the laws of the road. deming park pool is back open in terre haute. mayor duke bennett told us it was closed for several days because of minor chemical and mechanical issues. it took crews "a couple of days" to make sure everything was running properly. the pool will be open only on weekends starting august 5th. the pool season ends september 1st. //// meanwhile.. mayor "duke bennett" tells news 10.. the pool at the y-m-c-a could be open to members within the next 30 days! a popular greene county recreation area will reopen next thursday. redbird s-r-a closed for a major renovation project. it closed in march for phase one of the project... that included improve trails.. build a new entrance and a new office building. the second phase is in the planning stage. it will move the current gatehouse to provide easy access for park visitors who arent using an off-road vehicle. happening today - the indiana state fair kicks off in indianapolis. the chief for amusement ride safety says they double checked all fifty-seven rides before opening day. plus, on every ride there is a green sticker with a phone number. so if you feel unsafe at anytime--cronley say to call the number and an inspector will come right away. the state fair runs today through august 18th. work will continue today to fix a water main break at the wabash activity center in terre haute. the center provides a place for adults to exercise and socialize. the center is staying open for activities. however.. the restrooms remain closed due to no running water. hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the building. and some good news - an anonymous donor gave the center a "1"-thousand dollar check to cover its insurance deductible. for more on how you can help the wabash activity center.. go to our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. another "stuff the bus events happens today at the wal mart in brazil. it's from "9" to "5." it's from "9" to "5." the c-v-s in rockville was yesterday's drop-off location. the event supplies students who may be struggling financially with the resources to start the school year off right. that's all with the help of your donations. the final drop-off location will be august 9th at the walmart in marshall, illinois. < pleasant and nice for your friday - and a great start to the weekend - sunshine and a high at 85. then, a few clouds tonight, with a low at 62. a little warmer tomorrow, a little warmer tomorrow, a high at 86, but still plenty of sunshine. then, another mainly clear night tomorrow night with a low at 64. sunny on sunday with a high at 88. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz.